Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asure Software Inc., formerly Forgent Networks, Inc., is a provider of Web-based workforce management solutions. It offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes. The Company offers its workforce management solutions under two product lines: NetSimplicity and iEmployee. Asure’s suite includes products to optimize workforce time and attendance tracking, benefits enrollment and tracking, pay stubs and W2 documentation, expense management, meeting and event management, and asset tracking. The company delivers easy-to-use, easy-to-deploy software products that serve small and medium-sized organizations and divisions of Fortune and Global 1000 enterprises. It focuses on developing products that deliver enterprise-class productivity enhancements at an affordable price such that any size organization can enjoy the benefits of its solutions. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $153.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 46.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Asure Software by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Asure Software by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

