Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $115 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.75 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Astronics alerts:

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 151,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $497.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.18. Astronics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.