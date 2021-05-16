Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

