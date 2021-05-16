Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.820-2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.24 billion.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
NYSE ARW traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $119.02. 448,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $60.46 and a twelve month high of $119.44.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $10,049,711.66. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,550 shares of company stock worth $40,078,229. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
