Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.0% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 326,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 38,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.