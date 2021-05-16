Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Sells 134 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 3.3% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $234.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.90 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

