Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 4,000 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $31,487,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 185.4% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 463,491 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 956,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,014,000 after purchasing an additional 372,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

