Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Has $5.63 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.1% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,316.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,265.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,969.58. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,339.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

