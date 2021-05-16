ARMOR Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.35 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001620 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a market cap of $55.35 million and $1.70 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00517419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00232261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.01175071 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,167,340 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.