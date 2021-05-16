Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

