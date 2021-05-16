Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Aritzia from C$29.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Aritzia has a one year low of C$14.73 and a one year high of C$33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$30.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.48.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

