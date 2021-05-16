Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.08.

OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

