Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.91. 1,564,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,362. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,443,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,856,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.