Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shot up 11.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.68. 18,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,072,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $759.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,076,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

