Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Increased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1,163.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 2.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

