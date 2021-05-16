ARAW (ARAW) Market Cap Achieves $975,825.95

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 137.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $975,825.95 and approximately $141.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 1,178.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01115550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00113916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063462 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.