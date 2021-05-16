Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.