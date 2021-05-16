Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APPN. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

