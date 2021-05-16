Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Robert A. Kasdin Sells 15,000 Shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $221,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ARI opened at $15.20 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

