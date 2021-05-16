Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s share price dropped 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.57 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 15,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 648,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.