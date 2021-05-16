Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.80

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.80 and last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 34427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

