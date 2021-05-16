Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.80

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.80 and last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 34427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.96.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.48, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
