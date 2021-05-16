Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AND. TD Securities upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of AND opened at C$37.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$29.26 and a 1 year high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.