Analyzing Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Getty Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 447.09 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Getty Realty $140.65 million 9.58 $49.72 million $1.72 17.64

Getty Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Realty has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gadsden Properties and Getty Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Getty Realty 0 1 1 0 2.50

Getty Realty has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Getty Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Getty Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Getty Realty 33.71% 8.16% 3.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Getty Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Getty Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Gadsden Properties on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 896 properties and leased 58 properties from third-party landlords in 35 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

