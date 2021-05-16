Analyzing FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Disco has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstGroup has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Disco and FirstGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $1.30 billion 8.19 $254.43 million $1.42 41.54 FirstGroup $9.93 billion 0.14 -$416.00 million $0.09 13.00

Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstGroup. FirstGroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Disco and FirstGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 19.95% 13.89% 11.37% FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Disco and FirstGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 0 2 1 0 2.33 FirstGroup 0 4 3 0 2.43

Summary

Disco beats FirstGroup on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. It also offers precision processing tools comprising dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment, as well as frames and cassettes, and additives for cutting waters. In addition, the company is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, it leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also provides charter hire services for school and non-school activities. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in the United States and Canada through a network of 14,200 vehicles. The Greyhound segment provides scheduled intercity coach transportation services to approximately 2,300 destinations through a fleet of 1,400 vehicles. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 5,200 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides intercity, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; a passenger rail service; and hull trains and trams. FirstGroup plc was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

