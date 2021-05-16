Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.42 $17.69 million $0.95 21.49 INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 8.24 $3.67 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and INDUS Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -12.40% -11.31% -3.60% INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

