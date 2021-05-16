Analyzing Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -73.73% -52.74% Theravance Biopharma -345.16% N/A -51.60%

This table compares Aldeyra Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$60.83 million ($2.05) -5.92 Theravance Biopharma $73.41 million 16.65 -$236.46 million ($4.25) -4.40

Aldeyra Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theravance Biopharma. Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.3% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Theravance Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics and Theravance Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Theravance Biopharma 0 0 7 0 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.18, indicating a potential upside of 115.67%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus target price of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.38%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics beats Theravance Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its product portfolio also include Izencitinib, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. In addition, the company's product portfolio also comprise Ampreloxetine, an investigational norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor that has completed Phase III study for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; TD-8236, an investigational, inhaled lung-selective pan-JAK inhibitor, which is Phase II clinical study for treatment of a range of inflammatory diseases; and TD-5202, an investigational, orally administered, gut-selective, irreversible JAK3 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical study for treatment of inflammatory intestinal diseases. Further, it offers TRELEGY for the treatment of COPD; Velusetrag, an oral and investigational medicine for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and Selective 5-HT4 Agonist for treatment of gastrointestinal motility disorders. It has a licensing and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Viatris Inc., Janssen Biotech, Inc., Alfasigma S.p.A, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

