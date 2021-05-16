Analysts Set Senior plc (LON:SNR) Target Price at GBX 95.67

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Senior alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Bodenham purchased 42,950 shares of Senior stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Shares of SNR traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 106.90 ($1.40). 185,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a market cap of £448.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.04.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.