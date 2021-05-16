Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) PT at $102.00

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.82.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,679.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,017. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

