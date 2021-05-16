Analysts Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) PT at $8.46

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1,986.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,579,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,609,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

