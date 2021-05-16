Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Target Price at $44.32

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after purchasing an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,960,000 after purchasing an additional 156,790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

