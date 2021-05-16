Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. The Walt Disney posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.66.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $173.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $104.27 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.40 and its 200 day moving average is $173.28.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

