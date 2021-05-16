Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($0.82). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.14) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 894,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5,439.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $85.80 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

