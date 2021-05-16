Analysts Expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.89. Heidrick & Struggles International posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSII. Truist increased their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.37. 78,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,164. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $826.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,172,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after buying an additional 613,427 shares during the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,326,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 235,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

