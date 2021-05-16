Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to Post $8.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post $8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.44 and the lowest is $6.08. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $30.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.25 to $45.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $29.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.83 to $38.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%.

CACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

Credit Acceptance stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,864. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.22. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

