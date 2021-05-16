Analysts Expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) to announce sales of $102.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $66.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year sales of $415.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.00 million to $420.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $567.99 million, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $607.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,621,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,882,339. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after buying an additional 879,560 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after buying an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after buying an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

WHD stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 351,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,258. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

