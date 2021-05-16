Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce $6.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21,900%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $59.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $66.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $216.48 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

