Analysts Anticipate Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $298,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,843 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. Redfin has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $98.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 1.96.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

