Analysts Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.33. Oracle reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.89 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

