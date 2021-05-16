Analysts Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) to post $535.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $538.00 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $447.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,041,000 after acquiring an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 21.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after acquiring an additional 473,687 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after acquiring an additional 413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

