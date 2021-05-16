Analysts Anticipate McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report sales of $59.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.04 billion to $60.30 billion. McKesson posted sales of $55.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $249.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $259.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.50.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.00. 1,103,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,622. McKesson has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

