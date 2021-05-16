Analysts Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to announce sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.32 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $127.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

