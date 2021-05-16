Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $242.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $242.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. Cohu posted sales of $144.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $931.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $933.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $959.65 million, with estimates ranging from $948.50 million to $970.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of COHU traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.47. 518,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after purchasing an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $21,920,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Cohu by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after buying an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.