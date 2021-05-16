Analysts Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Cantaloupe reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

CTLP opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.