Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Earnings of $19.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce earnings of $19.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $22.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.27. Alphabet posted earnings per share of $10.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $87.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $64.60 to $97.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $96.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.88 to $112.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphabet.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,958.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,339.00 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.