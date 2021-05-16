AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Trading Up 3.7%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 133,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 665,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

In other AmpliTech Group news, Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

