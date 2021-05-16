AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

