AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

