American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of American Well stock opened at $11.71 on Thursday. American Well has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.