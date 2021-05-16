American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $7,312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 590,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

