Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $143,455.90 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $143,455.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $4,421,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 11,008 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $663,232.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 23,238 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,424,257.02.

On Friday, March 12th, James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $109,795.95.

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $129,498.64.

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $229,468.05.

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $66.02 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -330.10 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

